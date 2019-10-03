Aiken Urgent Care in Graniteville to become family medicine clinic

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Urgent Care in Graniteville will now become a Family Medicine Clinic.

Officials say following careful and thorough analysis, it was determined that a family medicine clinic will better meet the needs of Graniteville and the surrounding communities.

“Improving the community’s access to appropriate levels of health care is the impetus for projects like this,” Gennia Jennings, MPH, CMPE, market director for Aiken Professional Association said when the center opened in March 2019. “Medical situations arise which may not be life threatening and might not warrant a trip to Aiken Regional Medical Centers’ Emergency Department, or on weekends when your regular doctor’s office is closed,” she added.

Officials add that they have openings at other Aiken Regional and APA facilities and encourage staff to apply.

Aiken Physicians Alliance said that it’s currently recruiting providers for the primary care office and hopes to open in the coming months.