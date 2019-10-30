Aiken teen allegedly rapes 13-year-old girl after giving her meth-laced marijuana

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ridge Spring, Sc (WJBF) – An Aiken teen is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl after giving her marijuana that was laced with meth.

According to an incident report, 17-year-old Jorge Espinoza was charged Monday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He is being charged as an adult.

A caseworker from the Department of Social Services received information in May that Espinoza was 16 when he gave the 13-year-old girl marijuana laced with meth and then raped her.

The alleged incident took place in Ridge Spring, South Carolina in January.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories