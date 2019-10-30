Aiken teen allegedly rapes 13-year-old girl after giving her meth-laced marijuana

Ridge Spring, Sc (WJBF) – An Aiken teen is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl after giving her marijuana that was laced with meth.

According to an incident report, 17-year-old Jorge Espinoza was charged Monday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He is being charged as an adult.

A caseworker from the Department of Social Services received information in May that Espinoza was 16 when he gave the 13-year-old girl marijuana laced with meth and then raped her.

The alleged incident took place in Ridge Spring, South Carolina in January.