AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) —– Aiken Technical College and USC Aiken are hosting the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration.

The event is Sunday, January 21 at 3 p.m. at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

The community celebration brings together hundreds annually to celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy. The 2024 event theme is centered around a quote “For it isn’t by size that you win or fail. Be the best of whatever you are.” from the poem Be the Best of Whatever You Are by Douglas Malloch, used by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in his speech at Glenville High School on April 26, 1967.

In addition to the keynote speaker, the event will include recognition of the winners of the annual creative visual and essay contests and the recipients of the Human & Civil Rights Champion Awards.

This event is free and open to the public.