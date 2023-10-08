AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken Technical College will launch its new Unique Conversations guest lecture series.

The first series is scheduled for October 12, featuring His Royal Highness Dr. Jacob E. Agbor and his wife, the Honorable Dr. Meg Agbor, royal leaders of Ndekwai village in Cameroon.

The event will be held in the Aiken Tech amphitheater (Building 700), doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The session starts at 6 p.m.

The event is free, but advanced registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3RuaFV2.

Unique Conversations is the College’s newest guest lecture series, which aims to feature various topics discussed from a unique point of view.

Royal Highness Dr. Jacob E. Agbor, the Honorable Dr. Meg Agbor, and Aiken Tech’s Dean of Student Success and Retention Dr. Crystal Ratliff joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share what you can expect.