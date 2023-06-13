GRANITEVILLE, S.C., (WJBF) – Bank of America has awarded the Aiken Technical College Foundation an economic mobility grant.

The grant is to help students achieve success by removing financial barriers to completing their college education.

According to ATC Foundation Director Beth LaClair, Ph.D. “The $9,400 grant will go toward the ATC Foundation’s Student Completion Microgrants Program. The microgrants are provided to eligible students who have completed at least 75 percent of their program of study, but are at risk of not completing for financial reasons.”

Microgrant recipients are further supported by receiving free holistic student support services such as tutoring, student coaching, counseling, and career services.

President of Bank of America Greater Augusta/Aiken Ora Parish, says “ “Partnering with Aiken Technical College Foundation to invest in the Student Completion Microgrants program, which helps prepare young adults for long-term success, is part of our approach to fostering economic mobility and equitable progress, and these investments demonstrate how we are taking action to provide our community the essential resources and support needed to help people succeed in today’s and tomorrow’s economy.”