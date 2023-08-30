SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Aiken Technical College is offering a new CLD class free to South Carolina residents.

According to their Facebook page, The Office of Continuing Education is offering a new CDL Class A tractor-trailer course in partnership with Ancora Training.

Day sessions will last four weeks, with students meeting Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Upcoming day session start dates are September 18, October 16, and November 13.

An evening session will also be offered, with the class starting September 18 and lasting nine weeks. Students in the evening session will meet Monday-Thursday from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

The course will be offered at no charge for South Carolina residents; for out-of-state residents, the fee will be $4,800.

To get started, those interested should contact the Office of Continuing Education at Aiken Tech by emailing conted@atc.edu.

Learn more about this new opportunity: https://ow.ly/htV150PF0Xb