Aiken shoppers could get paid to shop

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Shoppers in Aiken have the chance to win $1,000 just by spending as little as $25. It’s all part of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce’s Buy Aiken Red Ticket Campaign.

Shoppers will get a red ticket for every $25 they spend at participating Aiken businesses. They go into a drawing to win hundreds each Monday during the campaign and ending with a chance to win one of three $1,000 grand prizes..

With widespread product shortages many people are looking to support local businesses.

David Jameson with the Chamber of Commerce said this is their way to help Aiken’s small businesses succeed.

“They count on this season as a large part of their business. And they’ve had two years where they didn’t have the shopping level that we hope we can bring back this year. So, we’re trying to help our business members not only survive, but thrive this year.”

Shoppers will have a chance every Monday evening to win money on the Chamber’s Facebook live. Jameson told NewsChannel 6 that participating businesses have already logged more than $250,000 in sales since the campaign’s November 1st start.

“This is a very simple campaign to encourage shoppers to come out to the stores and take advantage of what our businesses have to offer. I think folks in the CSRA are excited about this.”

The Red Ticket Campaign will end on December 13th with the grand prize drawing.

CLICK HERE for the Chamber’s Facebook page with all the information and list of participating businesses.