AIKEN, Sc (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting.

On January 28th at about 8:30 a.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a call of a shooting on the 500 block of Chesterfield Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries is still unknown.

A person of interest has been detained. The incident is still under investigation.