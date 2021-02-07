Aiken Schools to discuss update to electronic use policy Tuesday

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County School Board will have its first reading on a plan to revise their electronic use policy.

The policy provides the basic structure for students who have personal electronic devices during the school day but does not specifically identify smartwatches.

Smartwatches have many of the same capabilities as smartphones, including the ability to send or receive messages and take pictures and videos and they want to have them included.

The Aiken County Board of Education meeting is on Tuesday, February 9 at 6 p.m. at the District Office.