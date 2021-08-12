Aiken school district superintendent receives contract extension

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Board of Education has approved a contract extension for Superintendent King Laurence.

The extension is following an “excellent” evaluation on Tuesday, August 12 of Laurence’s performance during the 2020-21 school year, school leaders said.

“It has been and continues to be a pleasure to serve Aiken County Public Schools,” commented Superintendent Laurence. “We probably have one of the most supportive school boards in the state and a team of leaders and educators that are second to none. Thank you for this opportunity,” Laurence was quoted in a social media post.

The extension is through the 2023-24 school year.