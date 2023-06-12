AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- “We all came here tonight prepared for a fight “ said Anthony Agresta, lives near Whiskey Road.

Residents packed the Aiken city Council meeting Monday night, ready to express their concerns on why Parker’s Kitchen, a Savannah-based gas station chain, shouldn’t be built at the corner of Whiskey Road and Stratford Drive.

“We had a Lot of defense it is a lot of reasons why they should not be there and now we feel like our three subdivisions are safe ” said Mary Camlet-Agresta.

Council members have been considering approving the application to build the gas station. But Monday night, motion was denied.

“The intersection that’s the main subject of this is hugely accident-prone. Lots of very bad accidents and there’s congestion all the time at that intersection” said Bill Reichardge.

“I was focusing largely on City Council earning the trust of the citizens” said Scott Stiles

Even though the application for development didn’t make it, another proposal could be brought up within a year.

“Our cities, a small town environment we don’t mind the growth we just don’t want to lose the character” said John Melvin

“We’re going to continue to work with the city Council in terms of developing this area and putting in something that we all approve of” said Nicole Drey.