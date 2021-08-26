Aiken residents asked to vote on playground design for three community parks

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department want the community to come out and vote on playground design options for three community parks.

Each voting location will have different concepts for residents to vote on. PRT Director Jessica Campbell and other staff members will be there to gather feedback.

“We fully understand that our parks are an essential part of the social aspects of the community. We want those who utilize the playgrounds to have input, and would love to hear from the kids within each neighborhood!” stated Campbell.

The voting locations and dates are as follows:

Crosland Park: Tuesday, August 31st

Kalmia Hill Park: Wednesday, September 1st

Hammond-Williams Park: Thursday, September 2nd

The scheduled times for these locations is 4:30-5:30 pm.

The PRT Department will also provide an opportunity for residents who can’t attend the scheduled times to view the options at Smith-Hazel Activity Center on September 3rd – September 10th.

The funding for the new playground designs come from voter approval of CPST IV projects on November 6, 2018. This vote included a Neighborhood Parks Playground Replacement budget for $500,000.

The three playgrounds being re-designed are Crosland Park, Kalmia Hill Park, and Hammond-Williams Park.