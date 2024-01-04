AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of Aiken has put out its Request for Proposals. Leaders want to find the buyer to purchase Hotel Aiken and surrounding properties. They’re looking for someone experienced in commercial real estate marketing and repurposing historic buildings. The document outlines background information, city details, and expectations for interested real estate firms.

The city plans to put the request out through several ways, including the South Carolina Business Opportunities website.

“There are firms out there that have that experience, and we’ve been marketing the document so firms could, hopefully, be attractive,” Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.

The release of it was delayed due to a potential mixed-use building project involving the Savannah River National Laboratory. “So we took a step back and had due diligence done on where the best location would be for the lab building. We did not want to market something that could ultimately be pulled from the market for another use,” he added.

Originally part of Project Pascals, which aimed at a $75 million plus redevelopment, the properties were acquired when the Aiken Municipal Development Commission was dissolved. The process includes community feedback, and the city will work closely with potential buyers.

“It is gonna be a time-consuming process. However, the end result is something that I think the community will be satisfied with,” he shared.

Proposals are due February 1st, and selection should be completed by the end of March.