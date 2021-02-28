Aiken Regional updating visitation hours

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken Regional will change its visitation hours.

Officials say visitation hours will be from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. starting Monday, March 1 with the following guidelines:

Emergency Department (ED): one visitor may accompany a patient. The visitor must come in with the patient and stay in the specific room/bay assigned to patient until discharge. If the patient is admitted, the visitor may accompany the patient if during visiting hours.

Inpatient areas are permitted two visitors per day during visiting hours. The visitor is limited to the patient’s room with minimal movement throughout the hospital. We also encourage the visitor to stay as long as they’d like during visiting hours, refraining from multiple visits in one day.

Labor & Delivery/Postpartum: new mothers are permitted one adult overnight visitor (deemed a support person). Visitors are not permitted for diagnostic testing.

Patients with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments can be accompanied by one overnight visitor and a total of two visitors during visiting hours.

Intensive Care Unit (ICU): one visitor permitted per day during visiting hours

Progressive Care Unit (PCU): one visitor permitted per day during visiting hours

A patient at the end of life is permitted two visitors and a clergyman. An exception may be made on a case-by-case basis.

Pediatric patients can be accompanied by one adult/guardian throughout the entire treatment; siblings are not permitted.

Outpatient Testing/Surgery: one visitor may accompany a patient. Surgery visitors may stay in the waiting room, wait in their vehicle, or leave and come back when notified by phone that the patient is ready to be discharged and picked up.

Behavioral Health: visitors are not permitted at this time.

Officials also say that visitors must observe the following guidelines while visiting an Aiken Regional facility:

Patients, visitors, medical staff and associates will continue to be screened prior to entry, have their temperature checked and are required to wear a mask. All individuals must wear a face covering over the nose and mouth while in the facility. Neck huggers/gaiters and bandanas are not approved coverings. It is recommended that individuals bring a mask with them. However, if they do not have a mask, one will be provided.

Visitors are requested to wash hands, use hand-sanitizer and practice social distancing for the safety and wellbeing of others.

Visitors must be at least 18 years of age. Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, or who are pending COVID-19 test results, will not be permitted visitors.

These visitation guidelines and screening protocols apply to Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services, Business and Industry, Cancer Care Institute of Carolina, Diabetes and Nutrition Teaching Center, Hitchcock Rehab Services (Adult and Children), Palmetto Pediatric Center, Southside Imaging, Surgery Center of Aiken, Women’s Breast Health and Imaging, and the Wound Healing Institute of Carolina.