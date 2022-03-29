AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Regional Medical Centers will host a hiring event for the new freestanding emergency room, ER at Sweetwater.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 31st, 2 to 6 p.m. and will be held at the Holiday Inn Express North Augusta, located at 138 Stephens Farm Lane.

Available positions include, but are not limited to:

Registered Nurses

CT/X-Ray Technologists

Medical Technologists

Patient Access Representatives

Interested candidates are asked to bring a CV (curriculum vitae) or resume.

During the hiring event, candidates may participate in on-site interviews and may also receive an offer on the spot.

Sign-on bonuses are available for select positions.

For more information about the ER at Sweetwater Freestanding Emergency Department, please visit ERSweetwater.com.

For more information regarding available positions with Aiken Regional, visit AikenRegionalJobs.com or call 803.641.5630.

For additional job fair dates, please follow Aiken Regional Medical Centers on Facebook.

Stats about ER at Sweetwater: