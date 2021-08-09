Aiken Regional restricts visitation due to rise in COVID-19 cases

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Beginning Thursday, August 12, Aiken Regional Medical Centers are restricting visitation for the safety of patients, employees, medical staff and the community due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Visitation at all Aiken Regional facilities, inpatient and outpatient will be restricted to the following guidelines:

Emergency Department (ED): no visitors are permitted.

Inpatient areas: no visitors are permitted.

Labor & Delivery/Postpartum: new mothers are permitted one adult visitor (deemed a support person) that is permitted to stay overnight. Visitors are not permitted for diagnostic testing.

Patients with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments can be accompanied by one adult visitor that is permitted to stay overnight.

Intensive Care Unit (ICU): no visitors are permitted.

Progressive Care Unit (PCU): no visitors are permitted.

A patient at the end of life is permitted two visitors and a clergyman. An exception may be made on a case-by-case basis.

Pediatric patients can be accompanied by one adult/guardian throughout the entire treatment; siblings are not permitted.

Outpatient Testing/Surgery: no visitors are permitted.

Behavioral Health: no visitors are permitted.

Visitors must be 18 years of age, exceptions will be made if the patient is at the end of life. Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are pending test results will not be permitted as visitors. Visitors are limited to the patient’s room and are not to gather in hallways or visit the cafeteria in order to limit exposure.

Bridget Denzik, DNP, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers said, “As clinicians, we know how important it is to have your loved ones take part in one’s healing and journey to recovery. “We understand the difficulty of not being able to visit a loved one while they’re in the hospital regardless of their reason, from surgery to welcoming a new baby. That’s why our care teams are available to assist patients in video calling their loved ones from their rooms. And our

units also have iPads available to assist with connecting patients with their loved ones to keep them

updated on their health status.”

Aiken Regional offers ePatient note services. To send a note of love and encouragement to a family member or friend, please fill out this form.

As of August 9, 2021 at 7:00 pm, Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 1,494 cases of COVID-19 in Aiken. 35 of those people are currently receiving treatment in the hospital. Sadly, 144 have died.

“Our team continues to monitor the local 7-day moving average of reported COVID-19 cases in Aiken and surrounding counties, provided by South Carolina DHEC,” said Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. “It’s our responsibility as a healthcare facility to do our part to lessen the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus. We hope that with the limiting of visitation and increase in vaccinations, we’ll begin to see a continual decrease in positive COVID-19 cases and will then be able to adjust our visitation policy.”