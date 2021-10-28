Aiken Regional Medical Centers updates visitation policy

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – Aiken Regional Medical Centers is changing its visitor policy.

Hours remain the same, 9am until 9pm.

Now two visitors can be with an emergency room patient and at inpatient areas.

Of the limited visitors able to enter the hospital, individuals must be at least 18 years of age; an exception may be made if the patient is at the end of life.

To ensure social distancing and limit potential exposures, visitors are limited to the patient’s room and are not to gather in hallways or visit the cafeteria.

Take a look at all the changes below: