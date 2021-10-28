Aiken Regional Medical Centers updates visitation policy

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – Aiken Regional Medical Centers is changing its visitor policy.
Hours remain the same, 9am until 9pm.
Now two visitors can be with an emergency room patient and at inpatient areas.
Of the limited visitors able to enter the hospital, individuals must be at least 18 years of age; an exception may be made if the patient is at the end of life.
To ensure social distancing and limit potential exposures, visitors are limited to the patient’s room and are not to gather in hallways or visit the cafeteria.
Take a look at all the changes below:
- Emergency Department: two visitors may accompany a patient. The visitors must come in with the patient and stay in the specific room/bay assigned to patient until discharge. If the patient is admitted, the visitors may accompany the patient if during visiting hours.
- In-patient areas, including ICU and PCU: two visitors are permitted per day during visiting hours. The visitors are limited to the patient’s room with minimal movement throughout the hospital. We also encourage the visitors to stay as long as they’d like during visiting hours, refraining from multiple visits in one day.
- COVID-Positive: one visitor is permitted per day at a maximum of 4 hours. Restrictions apply.
- Labor & Delivery/Postpartum: new mothers are permitted two adult visitors per day and one visitor (deemed a support person) is permitted to stay overnight. One visitor is permitted for diagnostic testing.
- Patients with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments: two adult visitors are permitted per day and one visitor is permitted to stay overnight.
- A patient at the end of life: two visitors and a clergyman are permitted. An exception may be made on a case-by-case basis.
- Pediatric: patients can be accompanied by two adults/guardians throughout the entire treatment; siblings are not permitted.
- Outpatient Services (appointments/testing/surgery): two visitors may accompany a patient. Surgery visitors may stay in the waiting room, wait in their vehicle, or leave and come back when notified by phone that the patient is ready to be discharged and picked up.
- Behavioral Health: In-person visitation has generally been suspended (with limited critical exceptions). Please contact Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services directly with questions related to your particular circumstance.