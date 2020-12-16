Aiken Regional Medical Centers receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Regional Medical Centers has received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“While the initial supply of the new vaccines will be limited, it is undeniably encouraging news that these new vaccines will help in society’s fight against the pandemic,” according to
Director of Marketing Ashlee Brewer.
We’re told the vaccine will be administered first to front-line healthcare workers. A vaccination clinic has also been set-up.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Accident reported on Wrightsboro Road near North Leg
- Coronavirus vaccine distribution continues across the country
- Honda recalls 1.4M US vehicles for software, other problems
- INTERACTIVE: When is the last day to ship a package in time for Christmas?
- Biden picks Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
- First COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Augusta
- Better Business Bureau warns of COVID-19 fake vaccine scams
- Mother: Teen injured by boulder thrown through windshield in SC needs surgery, wants justice