Aiken Regional Medical Centers receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Regional Medical Centers has received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“While the initial supply of the new vaccines will be limited, it is undeniably encouraging news that these new vaccines will help in society’s fight against the pandemic,” according to
Director of Marketing Ashlee Brewer.

We’re told the vaccine will be administered first to front-line healthcare workers. A vaccination clinic has also been set-up.

