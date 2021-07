AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 1,426 cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County.

17 people out of the 1,426 positive cases are currently in the hospital receiving treatment while 140 have died.

Aiken Regional is continuing to work closely with SCDHEC, Aiken County Health Department and the CDC to evaluate and treat patients and follow protocols.

