AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Daisy Award honors deserving nurses who go above and beyond for their patients and their families every day.

At Aiken Regional Medical Center, Hannah Austin was treated to a surprise as coworkers gathered to present her with the prestigious award.

“To be honest, I was completely surprised. I was just caring for patients and I saw everyone coming up the hall and I thought, ‘Oh, this is neat. Who’s getting this award?’ and it turned out to be me, so it was very exciting,” said Austin.

Hannah was nominated by two coworkers and two family members.

She’s been working in the ICU at Aiken Regional Medical Center for seven years and it’s always been her top priority to take care of her patients and she has no trouble going the extra mile.

“It’s also very important to establish a rapport with these families. These families have had to make some very tough decisions and if you can have that trusting relationship with them and they trust you to guide them through the process. It’s very gratifying for me,” said Austin.

Hannah remains humble about receiving the award and says at Aiken Regional Medical Center it’s a team effort when it comes to taking care of their patients.

“All the nurses that I work with are equally deserving of this award. It’s always been teamwork that makes all this happen,” said Austin.