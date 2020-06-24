Aiken Regional Medical Center confirms 4 employees have tested positive for coronavirus

AIKEN, Sc (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that 4 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. They sent us the following statement:

Aiken Regional Medical Centers is highly focused on our top priorities: the health and safety of both patients, medical staff and associates, and the delivery of high-quality patient care. We can confirm that four employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The employees are at home under strict home isolation restrictions for 14 days. The hospital continues to be fully operational and we continue to work closely with the SCDHEC (South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control), Aiken County Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control as we continue to follow appropriate protocols.

Associates who have come in contact with these individuals have been tested for COVID-19. Any employees who test positive will be instructed to observe home isolation restrictions for 14 days. Furthermore, those who test negative and become symptomatic over the next 7 days will be retested. In addition to screening all associates at entrances, departments with positive employees have implemented additional screening processes within the unit to include checking associates’ oral temperatures twice a day and reiterating the COVID-19 screening questions to ensure associates do not answer affirmatively to any.

“We continue to require enhanced safety protocols to include daily COVID-19 screenings and temperature checks upon entry, universal masking, proper use of PPE (personal protective equipment) and UV-light sterilization,” said Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. “We are confident that the continued implementation of enhanced safety protocols throughout our hospital and outpatient facilities is a critical tool to protect patients and our team from becoming infected with COVID-19 by asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals.”

As of June 23, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 60 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Aiken County. Of these 60 individuals, sadly four are deceased. There are additional individuals who have been tested for COVID-19; test results have not been received yet. For additional information on County statistics, visit SCDHEC (South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control).

Aiken Regional is working closely with SCDHEC (South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control), Aiken County Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control to evaluate and treat patients and follow appropriate protocols. As more information becomes available, it will be communicated.

We continue to encourage our community to practice precautions by thoroughly washing your hands, covering your cough and sneeze, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and adhering to social distancing guidance to prevent the spread of disease https://www.cdc.gov/. For individuals needing medical care for heart attacks, strokes and similar medical issues, do not delay seeking care. The hospital has implemented extraordinary precautions to keep patients and staff safe.

-ARMC