AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- Life is full of changes, and that’s exactly what’s happening to a local radio station by the end of this week.

For the past 3 decades, WAAW 94.7 has brought gospel music to listening ears across the CSRA. But by Sunday, July 2nd, the gospel programming will end. The general manager says it’s not just about finances, but the new owner’s desire to move on.

“He’s ready to retire, he’s ready to move on, and the opportunity presented itself,” said GM and Program Director Donna Wesby.

That “he” is Dr. Frank Neely, who has owned WAAW since 1995. But that wasn’t before he got the keys to the castle from Founder James Brown: and that’s when “the music of power and praise” began.

“We have always been a station that has enjoyed great music. Whether it is R&B on the secular side, or gospel, which has been a staple in this community for a long time,” said Wesby.

But just a few weeks ago, Wesby took to Facebook, saying the gospel programming will discontinue at the beginning of July. Along with Neely’s retirement, Wesby says there was another factor that played into this.

“The reality is,” said Wesby, “when it comes to urban gospel, there’s not as much financial support as there are with the secular stations.”

So, it looks like a chance to bring in a little more money, but can be nerve-racking with any transition. But the GM says she’s not worried about the future because of the strong beliefs in her heart and the station.

“The future looks bright because we believe in God, and God is light.”

The GM says she is praying for the future of the station, no matter what happens.

But even with the farewell, Wesby says they’re going out with a bang this weekend.

It’s a farewell drop-in this Saturday, July 1st, from 12-3 pm at the station. They will have a food truck, frozen treats, a photo booth, and more fun!

To find their address, and more information, you can find WAAW on Facebook, or visit their website at www.shout947.com.