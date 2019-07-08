Aiken Public Works employee injured after being struck by car while working

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is responding to an accident involving a pedestrian.

The incident happened in the 800 block of York Street, Northeast on Monday, July 8 at 9:58 a.m.

We’re told a City of Aiken public works employee was working near sanitation truck when the incident took place. The worker and a vehicle were in the northbound lane of York street when a collision happened involving another vechicle, according to Lieutenant Jake Mahoney with Aiken Public Safety.

The victim has “serious injuries” and was transported to a hospital in Augusta, Lieutenant Mahoney added. His condition is unknown at this time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. The Aiken Department of Public Safety is assisting with traffic control at this time.

The northbound land of the 800 block NE of York Street/ US-1 between Kershaw Street and Eastern Place is closed. Northbound traffic has been diverted into one of the southbound lanes.

Investigators and emergency responders are currently on scene.

Officials ask that you avoid the area, if possible.

