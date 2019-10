AIKEN (WJBF) – Aiken County Public Safety officers are investigating an early morning shooting.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. October 9 at Enmarket on Hampton Avenue and York Street.

The clerk at the convenience store was shot at least one time in the leg during a robbery attempt, according to authorities.

The clerk is expected to be okay.

Authorities are still on the search for any suspects.