AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – A local music producer will be featured on a national television show on Monday night.

Aubrey Pompey, of Aiken, will have his song “Boing (Bounce Dat)” featured on the season finale of the CW series “All American: Homecoming.”

Pompey has been producing music since 2010 creating authentic sounds for several independent artists in the Augusta area and nationwide.

Photo by Garvey McBeth

The season finale of “All American: Homecoming” will air Monday night at 9 P.M. on the CW Augusta.