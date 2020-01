AIKEN, Sc (WJBF) – Today an Aiken murder suspect’s re-trial continues, after a mistrial. Dawon Wells is accused of shooting to death Denzel Bates in 2016.

Bates was found in a vehicle on Rushton Road but police believe he was killed at a home on George Street.

Wells maintains his innocence.

Tiffany Grimes and Johnny Frazier were both charged with accessory after the fact.