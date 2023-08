AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The city of Aiken could have a new mayor, if the current vote tally holds.

The Aiken Board of Elections tells WJBF News Channel 6 that the unofficial results for the Aiken Mayor Primary Runoff are: Mayor Rick Osbon with 2,121 votes and challenger Teddy Milner with 2,135 votes.

Milner is seeking to unseat Osbon while Osbon is running for his third term.

There will be a recount. The Board of Elections says the results are expected to be official on Thursday.