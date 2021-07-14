Aiken man charged for string of armed robberies

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Department of Public Safety investigators have formally charged a suspect wanted for multiple armed robberies.

28-year-old Lintel Lizzil Kirkland was charged with five counts of Armed Robbery, one count of Attempted Armed Robbery, two counts of kidnapping and multiple weapons charges for his involvement in a string of armed robberies since early May.

Investigators have been looking into several armed robberies occurring at Circle K, Sprint, Dollar General and Waffle House since May. They found similarities between the robberies that lead them to the arrest of Kirkland.

Aiken Department of Public Safety was assisted in the investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Department, 2nd Judicial Court Solicitor’s Office and the AFT Rage Unit.