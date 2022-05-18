WARREN, S.C. (WJBF) – Information provided by the community lead to investigators arresting 48-year-old Frank James Davis Jr. of Aiken, S.C. in connection to the Dollar General robbery in Warrenville.

Davis, arrested on May 16th, is charged with 2 counts of Robbery from the April 28th investigation of the Dollar General.

Investigators have also sought warrants for Davis charging him with 4 additional charges of Robbery that stem from two separate investigation.

These charges derive from an April 17th robbery of the Breaker’s Convenience Store located a 3410 Trolley Line Road and May 9th robbery of the Subway located at 3446 Jefferson Davis Hwy.

Davis faces additional charges from investigations being handled by Aiken Department of Public Safety and North Augusta Department of Public Safety.