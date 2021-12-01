Aiken man arrested for hitting ex in face with pistol

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety (ADPS) responded to a home on Canvasback Circle in reference to a Domestic Dispute.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a bruised face and bloody lip. She told them her ex-boyfriend, Ruben Simpkins, hit her in the face with a pistol after kicking in her front door.

She said Simpkins began shooting inside of the home.

Police found several shell casings throughout the home including in the victim’s bedroom.

Ruben Simpkins is charged with Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, Weapons Violation, and Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature.