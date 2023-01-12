AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken City Council is working to establish more control over the city’s southside development. “I just feel like the city tends to spend money on things that aren’t really necessary,” Chef Ashley Clark told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Businesses, apartments, and two grocery stores are planned for Aiken’s southside. City leaders want to develop an overlay district for Silver Bluff Road. It will add more requirements for development. “We want to take in the factors that address issues that come as a result of development. increased traffic minimizing curb cuts connectivity to where you don’t have to get off onto the major roadway through the overlay district,” Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh shared.

It will be along Silver Bluff Road from Whiskey Road or Richardson Lake Road, near the restaurant, A Steller Kitchen. “There are a few places that could use red lights that could help. They could be on timers,” Clark said.

There are less than five them in Aiken, including Whiskey Road, downtown, and the historic horse district. “The type of signage you can use, the type of trees that are planted, stormwater, and so forth. So depending on the use and the area, each overlay district is its own unique thing,” Bedenbaugh shared.

The plan must go to the planning commission before the council can advance. They will make a recommendation to the council in late winter, or early spring. Meanwhile, you will be able to comment before any changes take place.