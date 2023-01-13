AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Changes could be coming to the Aiken Municipal Development Commission following several resignations. The group works with developers in the city.

“Three lawsuits, several ethics complaints, and numerous signatures on a petition, and they’re finally starting to pay attention,” a plaintiff in one lawsuit against project Kelly Cornelius told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Initially, it had six community members and three council members. It later changed to more community members and no council members. “Having that hybrid model was would proving difficult,” Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.

Four commissioners resigned recently, making it impossible for the commission to meet, according to its bylaws. “Three days ago, Aiken City council was ready to vote on a revised ordinance and decided not to. Then out of the blue, two days later, they come up with a different ordinance,” Don Moniak added.

City leaders say council can abolish AMDC’s commissioners and take over its duties.”The city attorney is apparently involved in all this. Again, even though he’s been sued for not recusing himself from the past matters,” Moniak said.

The Group’s website no longer lists an executive director. Seven Council members will serve under the new plan. The city manager will not.

“I think whatever they need to do to dissolve or abolish that commission, legally they, they should do it. If putting themselves on the committee is what they have to do, I hope they explain that,” Cornelius said. “Based on what’s before council at a particular time, individual council members may need to recuse themselves depending on the issue in front of them,” Bedenbaugh added.

It’s unclear what will happen to the properties it owns, including those that are a part of Project Pascalis and buildings on Williamsburg Street. “City Council would then have the ability to either keep the property under the ownership of the AMDC or they could choose to transfer the property to the city of Aiken,” Bedenbaugh said.

“Quite a few people think that the people who are presently operating businesses in those buildings should have an opportunity to buy the property, at least be given the opportunity. And then after that, they should put it up on the market,” Moniak said.

You have a chance to have your voice heard. The next council meeting is Tuesday, January 17.