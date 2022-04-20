AIKEN S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken City leaders and developers got a chance to hear from the public on a revitalization effort Wednesday, April 20.

“I know it’s not the Aiken that I moved here for,” Carolyn Huey told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about Aiken’s Project Pascalis. Huey was one of the hundreds of people listening to city leaders and developers about the project. “There are still a lot of empty storefronts in town, and I think that bringing more pedestrian traffic through residential housing downtown is a good thing,” John Thornhill said.

Bringing in more pedestrians is one of the goals of Project Pascalis. The effort includes a hotel, housing, an event space, and a garage. “I see the new hotel is good,” Huey said. “I don’t think we need a hundred apartments that new parking garage is not gonna be able to handle the new apartments and take out the parking on Newberry street,” she added.

Designers made changes to the original layout including moving the conference center across the alley and using the old Johnson pharmacy facade as a part of the apartment property.

“We don’t have enough shops and restaurants now the why they gonna build all this recent retail space. I don’t, I’m not sure they can fill it.”

The retail buildings along the alley will stay. Adding others will follow. We’re still working to learn the next steps. Meanwhile, Thornhill says there are still unanswered questions. “I don’t think they’re not given accurate information. I’m working so hard to sort out the different meetings, what I’m hearing,” she said.

