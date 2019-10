Augusta, Ga – (WJBF) – The city of Aiken is holding a job fair today.

It is from 11 am to 2 pm at the Odell Weeks Activity Center on Whiskey Road.

Do not forget your resume, driver’s license, CDL or any other special credentials or certifications. The career fair is open to anyone 18 years or older.

If you are interested in these jobs, but can not make the job fair, head over to their website https://webapps.cityofaikensc.gov/hrexplorer/ and apply.