Aiken hospital ready for possible weather event

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken Regional Medical Centers are preparing for the possible weather event” this weekend.

It may seem like a typical Friday in Aiken but this weekend, things could change quickly.

“We try to make sure that we are well prepared as well as we can be to deal with any type of challenges that may come,” CEO of Aiken Regional Medical Centers Jim O’Loughlin told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

O’Loughlin says that he and his team has plans in place several days ahead of when a hurricane or a winter storm may head to the area. This system is no different.”There are things you always have in stock because you know these things will come up, but in terms of putting it together actual plans, you got at least three or four days in advance,” he said.

To help deal with any challenges, an incident command is now set up to help identify what could affect the operations of the hospital. “You prepare in advance with food, with supplies, with staffing.”

Meanwhile, O’Loughlin says the plan is all about anticipating needs to help continue to serve patients.