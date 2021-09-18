Aiken High School principal assaulted by student; 16-year-old charged

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 16-year-old is out of jail following an assault of a high school principal.

According to an incident report, on Tuesday, Aiken Public Safety responded to Aiken High School following a fight that took place between two students.

After asking the students to stop fighting multiple times without any luck, the principal intervened. “The juveniles were holding each other’s shoulders and then the juvenile offender began striking the juvenile victim in the face,” the incident report revealed.

We’ve learned when the principal intervened, the teen struck him multiple times in his left bicep as he was trying to get the student off the other.

The fight was reportedly following an argument between the two students that started over social media.

While the teenager who was injured decline pressing charges, the principal did.

She was charged with assault and battery in the third degree and then released from jail.