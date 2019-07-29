Aiken High School Announces New Athletic Director

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken High School has announced its next Athletic Director.

A committee of AHS coaches, parents, boosters, and administrators chose Phillip Blacha for the role.

“We are excited to have Coach Blacha enter into this esteemed role at Aiken High School,” stated Aiken High Principal, Jason Holt. “We had terrific candidates to apply for this position at Aiken High. He was our committee’s unanimous choice to move our athletic programs into the future. I look forward to watching Phillip flourish among our students-athletes, coaches, alumni and school community.”

Blacha joined the Aiken High family in June 2017 and has coached football and wrestling with more than four years of experience in athletics and coaching. He has served as a teacher, coach, and department chair, and was a member of the school’s School Based Leadership Team during the previous school year.

“I am honored and blessed to have this new opportunity at a special place with such a rich educational and athletic history,” commented Blacha. “My mission at Aiken High School is to serve our student-athletes’ hearts, not just their talents. We create a successful environment by loving our students, parents, administrators, faculty and staff. My vision is to be the standard and to model excellence. We want to be the best, and I am one of the most competitive people you will ever meet. I will do my best every day to keep that competitive spirit going.”

Blacha is a 2013 graduate of the University of South Carolina Aiken. He continued his education at Georgia Regents University. He lives in Aiken with his wife, Bri, who serves as an educator at Byrd Elementary School.

“I give my wife all the thanks in the world. Her encouragement led me to consider a career in education and I truly appreciate her support,” Blacha added.