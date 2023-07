AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriffs are on the hunt for a burglary suspect.

According to investigators, 27-year-old Jeffery Tyler Wood was last seen near the 100 Breeze Hill Road of Warrenville, S.C.

Wood is described as White male, 6 ‘1, and weighs 165 pounds.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.