Aiken Department of Public Safety looking for runaway girls

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is trying to locate two runaway girls.

16-year-old Zykeria Sharpe was last seen on the 1400 block of Park Avenue. 14-year-old Laylonie Pruitt was last seen on the 400 block of Fairfield Street.

At this time, investigators do not believe the two girls know each other and do not believe they are accompanying one another at this time.

If you have any information on either of these runaway girls, please contact Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620.