WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – An Orangeburg woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Wagener Saturday night according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables.

It happened on Wagener Trail Road near Shadow Lane Drive. The coroner identified the victim as Ashli Gantt, 23.

He says his investigation found that Gantt ran off of the road, overcorrected, went down an embankment and overturned.

Ables says Gantt was not wearing a seatbelt and died from blunt force injuries.

His office is working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol on the investigation.

Toxicology results are pending.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.