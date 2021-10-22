Waterkolours Fine Arts Gallery pops up in Aiken for special art exhibit

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Center for the Arts is a community arts center in the heart of downtown Aiken.

“In the front of our building we have a gallery shop and share the works of over a hundred local artists. In our exhibition spaces, currently, we have Heather LaHaise, a dog artist from Columbia, South Carolina, and upstairs on our second floor we offer lots of art classes,” said Caroline Gwinn, the executive director for the Aiken Center for the Arts.

Right now, the center is hosting a special pop up event for Waterkolours Fine Art Gallery, from Memphis, Tennessee.

“Waterkolours Fine Arts Gallery is a 28-year-old gallery. We’re in Memphis, Tennessee. We are the largest African American gallery in Memphis, Tennessee. Over five-thousand square foot of gorgeous space. If you’re ever in Memphis, come by. It’s worth seeing and we just love to exhibit art. We love to expose culture and we were so used to traveling before the pandemic that we really missed it,” said fine arts Consultant, Danny Jenkins.

Waterkolours Fine Arts Gallery is excited about the opportunity to bring different works to different communities.

“It’s underrepresented art, especially in our area. We don’t have a gallery that’s designated for African American art here in Aiken and Friday and Saturday we do,” said Gwinn.

“We brought a plethora of work. Just different styles of work, different price points, a little bit for everybody. Some nostalgia, some abstracts, some great history, just some real contemporary artists, as well as three dimensional sculptures, which is what we specialize in,” said Jenkins.

Waterkolours Fine Arts Gallery is definitely something different for the area and you’ll want to catch it before it goes. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, October 22nd and Saturday October 23rd.

“I think that we should see images that reflect our capacity for human greatness and this is a great time to do it. This is going to be a beautiful event. The weekend is beautiful. There’s enough art here for you to enjoy and get your art fix. Things are for sale, things are to be purchased, and we do delivery and installation for the larger pieces while we’re here,” said Jenkins.