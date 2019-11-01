Warrenville man arrested for burglary

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) -The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year old Samuel David Missine for Burglary.

According to the press release, on Halloween, Massine went into a house on the 100 block of Madison Drive in Aiken around 2:00pm while the homeowners were asleep.

He allegedly then began assaulting one of them, then pushed the person down and ran out the house.

Massine then ran inside the back door of a neighboring home to hide from police.

The Aiken County Bloodhound Tracking Team and Jackson Police showed up to help find the suspect.

He was arrested and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

Massine faces charges of 1st Degree Burglary and Assault and Battery in the 1st degree.

The investigation is still ongoing