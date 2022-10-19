NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A North Augusta man was arrested Tuesday morning after hitting a parked vehicle with a stolen truck in a residential neighborhood.

A neighbor’s security cameras got it all on video.

The video shows 32-year-old Nicholas Padgett slamming into the back of a truck on Rosemary Lane in North Augusta.

He then gets out of the truck and starts unloading a large bag and a cooler– also stolen– placing them in a neighbor’s driveway– before leaving the scene.

Police arrested him one street over on Nut Grove Dr.

Padgett had an outstanding warrant in North Augusta.

He is now charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, using a stolen license plate, leaving the scene of an accident, marijuana possession, driving with a suspended license, and shifting lanes improperly.

He is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.