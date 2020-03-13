USC Aiken transitioning to remote instruction

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – USC Aiken is reportedly transitioning to remote instruction later this month, as a precaution due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Read the full release below:

The University of South Carolina Aiken continues to monitor the scope and impact of COVID-19.

As a precaution, USC Aiken will transition from face-to-face instruction to remote instruction for the period of March 23 – April 5. The university will remain open during this period, and student services — including housing and dining — will be available. For updates, go to www.usca.edu.

