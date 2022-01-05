USC Aiken mourns the loss of a student

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – University of South Carolina Aiken mourns the loss of one of their students, Theron Wallace.
The University released the following statement:
The University of South Carolina Aiken is deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our students, Theron Wallace. Theron was a 20-year-old psychology major and was very involved on campus as a USC Aiken Admissions Ambassador. He had been missing since the early morning of December 25. “We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and all who knew him,” said Dr. Daniel Heimmermann, chancellor.