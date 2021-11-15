Tree lighting coming to Downtown Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!” The City of Aiken Parks Recreation & Tourism Department will host the 33rd annual Downtown Tree Lighting.

The tree lighting will be December 3, 2021 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm on Newberry Street in Historic Downtown Aiken.

There will be music, refreshments, live performances and a countdown to the lighting of the tree. Kids can even make a holiday keepsake while they are there!

The 24 foot “dancing” Christmas tree in the heart of the city will display over 8,000 flashing lights that will dance to your favorite holiday songs.

Admission is free. Special guests Mayr Rick Osbon, East Aiken Singers, South Aiken High School Chorus and Santa Claus will be there too!

In the nights following the tree lighting, visitors can watch the tree’s lights and listen to the music the tree dances to by tuning into 98.7 FM.