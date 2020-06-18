South Carolina Polocrosse Club looking for members of the community to come out and participate

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Polocrosse Club is in its early stages at Twin Silos Farm and are looking for more members of the community to come out and participate.

The group has brought on 2018 Polocrosse National Champion Nikki Lee to be head coach.

She’s hosted socially distant practice sessions over the last few weeks.

The group will soon have an event calendar listing their upcoming events.

Until then — they say it’s ok to contact them if you want to come and try it out.

“So, in about a month’s time we’ll want to do a beginners polocrosse clinic out here and it doesn’t matter if you don’t have a racket, a ball, we’ve got it covered. Just come out and give it a try and see if you like it,” said Coach Lee.

“Believe the long term goal for us is to bring as many people to the sport of polocrosse that we can and enjoy it with them. It’s making friends, making connections, networking, we have people all over the world that play polocrosse,” said founder Christina Cardenas.

If you’re looking for more info or want to contact the South Carolina Polocrosse Club CLICK HERE or contact Founder Christina Cardenas at SCPolocrosse@gmail.com















