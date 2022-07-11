AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is one of the most popular shows in the world, and if you’re from Aiken and have been keeping up with the most recent season, you may have noticed something familiar.

On episode six of season 4 a character can be seen wearing a shirt from South Aiken High School that was worn in the 1980’s.

The shirt says “South Aiken Thoroughbreds” and features the school’s mascot.

Since the show premiered it’s fourth season, alumni of the school were excited to see the vintage t-shirt on screen and now the shirt has been reprinted for a fundraiser for the South Aiken Athletics Booster Club.

If you want to buy the shirt and support South Aiken Thoroughbreds Athletics you can buy it from Carolina Screen Prints and Signs.