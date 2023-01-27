AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken county left several people injured Friday.

According to their website, the school is still on a soft lockdown and students are in class.

The statement from the site reads as follows:

While the incident is still being investigated, there are 10 students known to have been involved. Several students who engaged in this morning’s fight have been treated for minor injuries. Our school resource officer and numerous faculty members supervising morning arrival assisted in bringing the situation to a close. Unfortunately, two faculty members were injured as a result. -MVHS

This is a developing story.