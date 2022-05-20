AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 6 that deputies are on-scene after a sedan and an Aiken County School Bus were involved in a collision in Graniteville.

The accident happened at Crae Leilei Circle and Ella Quiller Road off of Breezy Hill Road.

The original emergency call was received at 3:04 p.m., but it was called in as a crash without injuries.

Once on scene, two students asked to be checked out by Emergency Medical Services.

The bus involved was a Graniteville Elementary bus.

According to Aiken County Schools, there were 21 students on board.

Aiken County School District tells WJBF that all the guardians of the students involved have been contacted about the incident.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.